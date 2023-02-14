English
    Zee Entertain Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,931.21 crore, down 1.71% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Entertainment Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,931.21 crore in December 2022 down 1.71% from Rs. 1,964.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.46 crore in December 2022 down 76.39% from Rs. 378.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 382.87 crore in December 2022 down 30.64% from Rs. 552.00 crore in December 2021.

    Zee Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.95 in December 2021.

    Zee Entertain shares closed at 218.35 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.18% returns over the last 6 months and -12.43% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,931.211,893.241,964.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,931.211,893.241,964.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost162.24183.75170.92
    Depreciation51.9044.0125.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses206.91277.08--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,187.011,182.321,261.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax323.15206.08507.03
    Other Income7.8279.7119.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax330.97285.79526.68
    Interest12.508.321.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax318.47277.47525.44
    Exceptional Items-168.97-46.64-15.40
    P/L Before Tax149.50230.83510.04
    Tax60.0454.27131.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities89.46176.56378.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period89.46176.56378.97
    Equity Share Capital96.0696.0696.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.931.843.95
    Diluted EPS0.931.843.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.931.843.95
    Diluted EPS0.931.843.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

