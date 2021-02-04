Zee Entertain Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,089.24 crore, up 12.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,089.24 crore in December 2020 up 12.76% from Rs. 1,852.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 469.43 crore in December 2020 up 40.58% from Rs. 333.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 709.81 crore in December 2020 up 29.9% from Rs. 546.44 crore in December 2019.

Zee Entertain EPS has increased to Rs. 4.89 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.48 in December 2019.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 244.20 on February 03, 2021 (NSE)