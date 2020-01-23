Zee Entertain Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,852.89 crore, down 4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,852.89 crore in December 2019 down 4% from Rs. 1,930.18 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.92 crore in December 2019 down 44.62% from Rs. 603.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 546.44 crore in December 2019 down 40.99% from Rs. 925.95 crore in December 2018.

Zee Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.48 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.28 in December 2018.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 300.35 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.50% returns over the last 6 months and -29.37% over the last 12 months.