Zee Entertain Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,930.18 crore, up 24.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,930.18 crore in December 2018 up 24.29% from Rs. 1,552.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 603.01 crore in December 2018 up 65.12% from Rs. 365.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 925.95 crore in December 2018 up 51.55% from Rs. 610.98 crore in December 2017.

Zee Entertain EPS has increased to Rs. 6.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.80 in December 2017.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 448.10 on January 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.80% returns over the last 6 months and -26.07% over the last 12 months.