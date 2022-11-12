 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Entertain Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,028.40 crore, up 2.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Entertainment Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,028.40 crore in September 2022 up 2.51% from Rs. 1,978.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.89 crore in September 2022 down 58.21% from Rs. 270.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.89 crore in September 2022 down 27.61% from Rs. 435.01 crore in September 2021.

Zee Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.81 in September 2021.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 261.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.49% returns over the last 6 months and -17.54% over the last 12 months.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,028.40 1,845.74 1,978.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,028.40 1,845.74 1,978.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 235.75 217.21 203.81
Depreciation 81.55 77.80 59.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 316.90 -- 244.92
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,178.46 1,392.77 1,126.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 215.74 157.96 343.51
Other Income 17.60 33.79 31.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 233.34 191.75 375.19
Interest 9.67 8.10 2.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 223.67 183.65 373.00
Exceptional Items -46.64 -15.00 -14.00
P/L Before Tax 177.03 168.65 359.00
Tax 64.09 62.13 92.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.94 106.52 266.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.94 106.52 266.04
Minority Interest -- -- 4.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.05 0.08 0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 112.89 106.60 270.16
Equity Share Capital 96.06 96.06 96.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.11 2.81
Diluted EPS 1.18 1.11 2.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.11 2.81
Diluted EPS 1.18 1.11 2.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:43 pm
