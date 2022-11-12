English
    Zee Entertain Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,028.40 crore, up 2.51% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Entertainment Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,028.40 crore in September 2022 up 2.51% from Rs. 1,978.79 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.89 crore in September 2022 down 58.21% from Rs. 270.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.89 crore in September 2022 down 27.61% from Rs. 435.01 crore in September 2021.

    Zee Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.81 in September 2021.

    Zee Entertain shares closed at 261.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.49% returns over the last 6 months and -17.54% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,028.401,845.741,978.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,028.401,845.741,978.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost235.75217.21203.81
    Depreciation81.5577.8059.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses316.90--244.92
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,178.461,392.771,126.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax215.74157.96343.51
    Other Income17.6033.7931.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax233.34191.75375.19
    Interest9.678.102.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax223.67183.65373.00
    Exceptional Items-46.64-15.00-14.00
    P/L Before Tax177.03168.65359.00
    Tax64.0962.1392.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.94106.52266.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.94106.52266.04
    Minority Interest----4.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.050.080.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates112.89106.60270.16
    Equity Share Capital96.0696.0696.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.112.81
    Diluted EPS1.181.112.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.112.81
    Diluted EPS1.181.112.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

