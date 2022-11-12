Zee Entertain Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,028.40 crore, up 2.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,028.40 crore in September 2022 up 2.51% from Rs. 1,978.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.89 crore in September 2022 down 58.21% from Rs. 270.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.89 crore in September 2022 down 27.61% from Rs. 435.01 crore in September 2021.

Zee Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.81 in September 2021.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 261.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.49% returns over the last 6 months and -17.54% over the last 12 months.