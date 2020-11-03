172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|zee-entertain-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1722-70-crore-down-18-82-y-o-y-6056961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Entertain Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,722.70 crore, down 18.82% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Entertainment Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,722.70 crore in September 2020 down 18.82% from Rs. 2,122.01 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.07 crore in September 2020 down 77.24% from Rs. 413.23 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 330.85 crore in September 2020 down 56.02% from Rs. 752.30 crore in September 2019.

Zee Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.30 in September 2019.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 183.45 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.31% returns over the last 6 months and -38.04% over the last 12 months.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,722.701,312.032,122.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,722.701,312.032,122.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost196.67200.12212.26
Depreciation65.1471.8558.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses176.03111.09125.26
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,057.06893.221,100.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax227.8035.75625.85
Other Income37.9126.3868.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax265.7162.13693.97
Interest1.314.5217.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax264.4057.61676.00
Exceptional Items-97.10---170.62
P/L Before Tax167.3057.61505.38
Tax73.9728.3792.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities93.3329.24413.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period93.3329.24413.29
Minority Interest0.661.091.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.080.04-1.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates94.0730.37413.23
Equity Share Capital96.0596.0596.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.980.324.30
Diluted EPS0.980.324.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.980.324.30
Diluted EPS0.980.324.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Zee Entertain #Zee Entertainment Enterprises

