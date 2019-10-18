Zee Entertain Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,122.01 crore, up 7.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,122.01 crore in September 2019 up 7.4% from Rs. 1,975.86 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 413.23 crore in September 2019 up 6.87% from Rs. 386.67 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 752.30 crore in September 2019 up 5.57% from Rs. 712.63 crore in September 2018.

Zee Entertain EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.03 in September 2018.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 264.45 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.27% returns over the last 6 months and -42.96% over the last 12 months.