Zee Entertain Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,112.11 crore, down 9.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,112.11 crore in March 2023 down 9.07% from Rs. 2,322.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 196.03 crore in March 2023 down 207.75% from Rs. 181.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.97 crore in March 2023 down 69.55% from Rs. 545.07 crore in March 2022.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 180.80 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.30% returns over the last 6 months and -21.08% over the last 12 months.