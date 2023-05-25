Zee Entertain Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,112.11 crore, down 9.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Entertainment Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,112.11 crore in March 2023 down 9.07% from Rs. 2,322.90 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 196.03 crore in March 2023 down 207.75% from Rs. 181.93 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.97 crore in March 2023 down 69.55% from Rs. 545.07 crore in March 2022.
Zee Entertain shares closed at 180.80 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.30% returns over the last 6 months and -21.08% over the last 12 months.
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,112.11
|2,111.18
|2,322.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,112.11
|2,111.18
|2,322.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|215.44
|216.45
|218.87
|Depreciation
|83.34
|91.25
|67.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|270.68
|241.98
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,474.26
|1,309.00
|1,597.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|68.39
|252.50
|439.15
|Other Income
|14.24
|16.05
|38.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|82.63
|268.55
|477.42
|Interest
|39.64
|13.14
|38.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|42.99
|255.41
|439.37
|Exceptional Items
|-89.97
|-168.97
|-100.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-46.98
|86.44
|339.17
|Tax
|26.00
|61.90
|157.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-72.98
|24.54
|181.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-123.14
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-196.12
|24.54
|181.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.09
|-0.22
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-196.03
|24.32
|181.93
|Equity Share Capital
|96.06
|96.06
|96.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.04
|0.25
|1.89
|Diluted EPS
|-2.04
|0.25
|1.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.04
|0.25
|1.89
|Diluted EPS
|-2.04
|0.25
|1.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited