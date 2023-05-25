English
    Zee Entertain Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,112.11 crore, down 9.07% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Entertainment Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,112.11 crore in March 2023 down 9.07% from Rs. 2,322.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 196.03 crore in March 2023 down 207.75% from Rs. 181.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.97 crore in March 2023 down 69.55% from Rs. 545.07 crore in March 2022.

    Zee Entertain shares closed at 180.80 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.30% returns over the last 6 months and -21.08% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,112.112,111.182,322.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,112.112,111.182,322.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost215.44216.45218.87
    Depreciation83.3491.2567.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses270.68241.98--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,474.261,309.001,597.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.39252.50439.15
    Other Income14.2416.0538.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.63268.55477.42
    Interest39.6413.1438.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.99255.41439.37
    Exceptional Items-89.97-168.97-100.20
    P/L Before Tax-46.9886.44339.17
    Tax26.0061.90157.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-72.9824.54181.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-123.14----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-196.1224.54181.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.09-0.22-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-196.0324.32181.93
    Equity Share Capital96.0696.0696.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.040.251.89
    Diluted EPS-2.040.251.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.040.251.89
    Diluted EPS-2.040.251.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
