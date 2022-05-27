 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Entertain Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,322.90 crore, up 18.16% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Entertainment Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,322.90 crore in March 2022 up 18.16% from Rs. 1,965.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 181.93 crore in March 2022 down 34.02% from Rs. 275.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 545.07 crore in March 2022 down 6.05% from Rs. 580.14 crore in March 2021.

Zee Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.87 in March 2021.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 229.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,322.90 2,112.64 1,965.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,322.90 2,112.64 1,965.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 218.87 213.42 214.18
Depreciation 67.65 59.42 62.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 149.76
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,597.23 1,425.24 1,040.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 439.15 414.56 498.85
Other Income 38.27 17.80 18.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 477.42 432.36 517.42
Interest 38.05 2.96 49.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 439.37 429.40 468.29
Exceptional Items -100.20 -15.40 -29.54
P/L Before Tax 339.17 414.00 438.75
Tax 157.22 115.09 166.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 181.95 298.91 272.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 181.95 298.91 272.31
Minority Interest -- -0.25 3.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 0.07 0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 181.93 298.73 275.73
Equity Share Capital 96.06 96.06 96.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 3.11 2.87
Diluted EPS 1.89 3.11 2.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 3.11 2.87
Diluted EPS 1.89 3.11 2.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:13 pm
