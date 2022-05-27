Zee Entertain Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,322.90 crore, up 18.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,322.90 crore in March 2022 up 18.16% from Rs. 1,965.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 181.93 crore in March 2022 down 34.02% from Rs. 275.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 545.07 crore in March 2022 down 6.05% from Rs. 580.14 crore in March 2021.

Zee Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.87 in March 2021.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 229.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)