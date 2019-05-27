Zee Entertain Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,019.27 crore, up 17.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,019.27 crore in March 2019 up 17.04% from Rs. 1,725.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 291.68 crore in March 2019 up 26.27% from Rs. 230.99 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 634.41 crore in March 2019 down 9.04% from Rs. 697.47 crore in March 2018.

Zee Entertain EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.41 in March 2018.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 448.10 on January 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.92% returns over the last 6 months and -19.33% over the last 12 months.