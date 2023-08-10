Zee Entertain Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,983.80 crore, up 7.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,983.80 crore in June 2023 up 7.48% from Rs. 1,845.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.42 crore in June 2023 down 150.11% from Rs. 106.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.24 crore in June 2023 down 35.73% from Rs. 269.55 crore in June 2022.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 242.10 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.82% returns over the last 6 months and -3.18% over the last 12 months.