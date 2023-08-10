English
    Zee Entertain Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,983.80 crore, up 7.48% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Entertainment Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,983.80 crore in June 2023 up 7.48% from Rs. 1,845.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.42 crore in June 2023 down 150.11% from Rs. 106.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.24 crore in June 2023 down 35.73% from Rs. 269.55 crore in June 2022.

    Zee Entertain shares closed at 242.10 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.82% returns over the last 6 months and -3.18% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,983.802,112.111,845.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,983.802,112.111,845.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost259.62215.44217.21
    Depreciation78.5283.3477.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--270.68231.82
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,565.401,474.261,160.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.2668.39157.96
    Other Income14.4614.2433.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.7282.63191.75
    Interest23.4339.648.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.2942.99183.65
    Exceptional Items-70.64-89.97-15.00
    P/L Before Tax0.65-46.98168.65
    Tax-3.1226.0062.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.77-72.98106.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-57.29-123.14--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-53.52-196.12106.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.100.090.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-53.42-196.03106.60
    Equity Share Capital96.0696.0696.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.56-2.041.11
    Diluted EPS-0.56-2.041.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.56-2.041.11
    Diluted EPS-0.56-2.041.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:00 pm

