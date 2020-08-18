172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|zee-entertain-consolidated-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1312-03-crore-down-34-66-y-o-y-5724271.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Entertain Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,312.03 crore, down 34.66% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Entertainment Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,312.03 crore in June 2020 down 34.66% from Rs. 2,008.12 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.37 crore in June 2020 down 94.28% from Rs. 530.57 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.98 crore in June 2020 down 83.89% from Rs. 831.54 crore in June 2019.

Zee Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2020 from Rs. 5.52 in June 2019.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 170.10 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.89% returns over the last 6 months and -51.13% over the last 12 months.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,312.031,951.082,008.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,312.031,951.082,008.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost200.12160.39200.33
Depreciation71.8577.7668.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses111.09184.12195.46
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses893.222,169.13884.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.75-640.32658.64
Other Income26.3840.66103.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.13-599.66762.55
Interest4.5286.3720.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.61-686.03742.04
Exceptional Items---113.70--
P/L Before Tax57.61-799.73742.04
Tax28.37-37.21214.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.24-762.52527.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.24-762.52527.46
Minority Interest1.09-0.860.81
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.04-3.302.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.37-766.68530.57
Equity Share Capital96.0596.0596.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.32-7.985.52
Diluted EPS0.32-7.985.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.32-7.985.52
Diluted EPS0.32-7.985.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Zee Entertain #Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.