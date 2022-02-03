Zee Entertain Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,112.64 crore, down 22.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,112.64 crore in December 2021 down 22.6% from Rs. 2,729.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 298.73 crore in December 2021 down 25.3% from Rs. 399.91 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 491.78 crore in December 2021 down 25.41% from Rs. 659.34 crore in December 2020.

Zee Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.16 in December 2020.

Zee Entertain shares closed at 292.55 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.50% returns over the last 6 months and 20.44% over the last 12 months.