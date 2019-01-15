Zee Entertain Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,166.77 crore, Up 17.88% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Entertainment Enterprises are: Net Sales at Rs 2,166.77 crore in December 2018 Up 17.88% from Rs. 1,838.07 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 562.38 crore in December 2018 Up 74.8% from Rs. 321.72 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 877.91 crore in December 2018 Up 46.19% from Rs. 600.54 crore in December 2017. Zee Entertain EPS has Increased to Rs. 5.86 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.35 in December 2017. Zee Entertain shares closed at 448.10 on January 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.80% returns over the last 6 months and -26.07% over the last 12 months. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,166.77 1,975.86 1,838.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,166.77 1,975.86 1,838.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 183.38 168.72 153.54 Depreciation 61.46 58.84 50.45 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 201.05 165.05 179.62 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 990.41 988.39 952.41 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 730.47 594.86 502.05 Other Income 85.98 58.93 48.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 816.45 653.79 550.09 Interest 5.52 5.45 2.36 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 810.93 648.34 547.73 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 810.93 648.34 547.73 Tax 248.41 262.42 225.95 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 562.52 385.92 321.78 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 562.52 385.92 321.78 Minority Interest -0.38 0.57 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.24 0.18 -0.06 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 562.38 386.67 321.72 Equity Share Capital 96.05 96.05 96.04 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.86 4.03 3.35 Diluted EPS 5.86 4.03 3.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.86 4.03 3.35 Diluted EPS 5.86 4.03 3.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 15, 2019 06:50 pm