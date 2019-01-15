Zee Entertain Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,166.77 crore, Up 17.88% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,166.77 1,975.86 1,838.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,166.77 1,975.86 1,838.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 183.38 168.72 153.54 Depreciation 61.46 58.84 50.45 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 201.05 165.05 179.62 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 990.41 988.39 952.41 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 730.47 594.86 502.05 Other Income 85.98 58.93 48.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 816.45 653.79 550.09 Interest 5.52 5.45 2.36 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 810.93 648.34 547.73 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 810.93 648.34 547.73 Tax 248.41 262.42 225.95 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 562.52 385.92 321.78 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 562.52 385.92 321.78 Minority Interest -0.38 0.57 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.24 0.18 -0.06 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 562.38 386.67 321.72 Equity Share Capital 96.05 96.05 96.04 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.86 4.03 3.35 Diluted EPS 5.86 4.03 3.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.86 4.03 3.35 Diluted EPS 5.86 4.03 3.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited