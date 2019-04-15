Zee Enterprises Q4 PAT seen up 35.6% YoY to Rs. 313.2 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects Zee Enterprises to report net profit at Rs. 313.2 crore up 35.6% year-on-year (down 44.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,938.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 10.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 26 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 558.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.