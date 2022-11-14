 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zeal Aqua Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.31 crore, up 44.73% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zeal Aqua are:

Net Sales at Rs 124.31 crore in September 2022 up 44.73% from Rs. 85.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2022 down 20.52% from Rs. 8.09 crore in September 2021.

Zeal Aqua EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.84 in September 2021.

Zeal Aqua shares closed at 7.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.16% returns over the last 6 months and -0.88% over the last 12 months.

Zeal Aqua
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 124.31 43.90 85.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 124.31 43.90 85.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.95 42.05 39.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 45.00 -7.81 31.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.61 2.17 2.33
Depreciation 1.23 1.28 1.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.05 5.74 6.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.47 0.47 5.75
Other Income 0.73 3.10 0.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.20 3.57 6.71
Interest 3.69 2.86 3.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.51 0.71 3.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.51 0.71 3.58
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.51 0.71 3.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.51 0.71 3.58
Equity Share Capital 12.61 12.61 12.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.06 2.84
Diluted EPS 0.12 0.06 2.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.06 2.84
Diluted EPS 0.12 0.06 2.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aquaculture #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Zeal Aqua
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm