Zeal Aqua Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.31 crore, up 44.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.31 crore in September 2022 up 44.73% from Rs. 85.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2022 down 20.52% from Rs. 8.09 crore in September 2021.

Zeal Aqua EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.84 in September 2021.

Zeal Aqua shares closed at 7.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.16% returns over the last 6 months and -0.88% over the last 12 months.