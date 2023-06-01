English
    Zeal Aqua Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.34 crore, down 37.53% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zeal Aqua are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.34 crore in March 2023 down 37.53% from Rs. 104.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2023 up 147.13% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.30 crore in March 2023 up 36.96% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2022.

    Zeal Aqua EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

    Zeal Aqua shares closed at 6.95 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.21% returns over the last 6 months and -13.02% over the last 12 months.

    Zeal Aqua
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.34133.81104.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.34133.81104.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials107.10108.36162.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-55.105.71-74.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.001.570.61
    Depreciation1.581.251.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.2411.6314.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.525.29-0.06
    Other Income2.201.563.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.726.853.06
    Interest3.463.581.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.263.271.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.263.271.45
    Tax----0.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.263.270.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.263.270.51
    Equity Share Capital12.6112.6112.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.260.04
    Diluted EPS0.100.260.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.260.04
    Diluted EPS0.100.260.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am