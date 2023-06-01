Zeal Aqua Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.34 crore, down 37.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.34 crore in March 2023 down 37.53% from Rs. 104.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2023 up 147.13% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.30 crore in March 2023 up 36.96% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2022.

Zeal Aqua EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

Zeal Aqua shares closed at 6.95 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.21% returns over the last 6 months and -13.02% over the last 12 months.