Zeal Aqua Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.81 crore, up 13.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zeal Aqua are:Net Sales at Rs 133.81 crore in December 2022 up 13.22% from Rs. 118.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 up 193.62% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.10 crore in December 2022 up 31.28% from Rs. 6.17 crore in December 2021.
Zeal Aqua EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.
|Zeal Aqua shares closed at 7.93 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.53% returns over the last 6 months and -11.30% over the last 12 months.
|Zeal Aqua
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|133.81
|124.31
|118.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|133.81
|124.31
|118.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|108.36
|61.95
|68.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.71
|45.00
|34.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.57
|1.61
|1.91
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.23
|1.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.63
|10.05
|8.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.29
|4.47
|3.07
|Other Income
|1.56
|0.73
|1.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.85
|5.20
|4.75
|Interest
|3.58
|3.69
|3.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.27
|1.51
|1.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.27
|1.51
|1.61
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.27
|1.51
|1.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.27
|1.51
|1.11
|Equity Share Capital
|12.61
|12.61
|12.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|0.12
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|0.12
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|0.12
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|0.12
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited