    Zeal Aqua Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.81 crore, up 13.22% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zeal Aqua are:Net Sales at Rs 133.81 crore in December 2022 up 13.22% from Rs. 118.18 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 up 193.62% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.10 crore in December 2022 up 31.28% from Rs. 6.17 crore in December 2021.
    Zeal Aqua EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.Zeal Aqua shares closed at 7.93 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.53% returns over the last 6 months and -11.30% over the last 12 months.
    Zeal Aqua
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations133.81124.31118.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations133.81124.31118.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108.3661.9568.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.7145.0034.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.571.611.91
    Depreciation1.251.231.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.6310.058.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.294.473.07
    Other Income1.560.731.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.855.204.75
    Interest3.583.693.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.271.511.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.271.511.61
    Tax----0.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.271.511.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.271.511.11
    Equity Share Capital12.6112.6112.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.120.09
    Diluted EPS0.260.120.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.120.09
    Diluted EPS0.260.120.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

