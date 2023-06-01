English
    Earnings

    Yuvraaj Hygiene Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore, down 5.4% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yuvraaj Hygiene Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore in March 2023 down 5.4% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 99.99% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 117.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.

    Yuvraaj Hygiene shares closed at 1.57 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.61% returns over the last 6 months

    Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.414.724.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.414.724.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.733.003.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.080.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.300.260.19
    Depreciation0.100.100.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.451.721.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.45-0.98
    Other Income0.200.200.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.24-0.77
    Interest0.03---0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.02-0.24-0.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.02-0.24-0.76
    Tax-0.02-0.03-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.22-0.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.22-0.74
    Equity Share Capital9.079.079.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS---0.02-0.08
    Diluted EPS---0.02-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS---0.02-0.08
    Diluted EPS---0.02-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results #Yuvraaj Hygiene #Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:33 am