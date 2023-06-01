Yuvraaj Hygiene Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore, down 5.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore in March 2023 down 5.4% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 99.99% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 117.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.

Yuvraaj Hygiene shares closed at 1.57 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.61% returns over the last 6 months