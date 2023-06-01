Yuvraaj Hygiene Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore, down 5.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yuvraaj Hygiene Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore in March 2023 down 5.4% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 99.99% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 117.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.
Yuvraaj Hygiene shares closed at 1.57 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.61% returns over the last 6 months
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.41
|4.72
|4.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.41
|4.72
|4.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.73
|3.00
|3.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.08
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.26
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.45
|1.72
|1.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.45
|-0.98
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.20
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.24
|-0.77
|Interest
|0.03
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.24
|-0.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|-0.24
|-0.76
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-0.22
|-0.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-0.22
|-0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|9.07
|9.07
|9.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.02
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited