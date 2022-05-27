Yuvraaj Hygiene Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore, up 21.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore in March 2022 up 21.36% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 down 34.18% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022 down 93.94% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Yuvraaj Hygiene shares closed at 1.44 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)