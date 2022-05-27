Yuvraaj Hygiene Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore, up 21.36% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yuvraaj Hygiene Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore in March 2022 up 21.36% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 down 34.18% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022 down 93.94% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.
Yuvraaj Hygiene shares closed at 1.44 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.66
|4.99
|3.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.66
|4.99
|3.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.67
|3.75
|2.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.18
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.60
|1.59
|1.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.98
|-0.61
|-0.84
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.21
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-0.41
|-0.57
|Interest
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.76
|-0.41
|-0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.76
|-0.41
|-0.56
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.74
|-0.38
|-0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.74
|-0.38
|-0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|9.07
|9.07
|7.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.04
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
