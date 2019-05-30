Yuvraaj Hygiene Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, down 7.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yuvraaj Hygiene Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in March 2019 down 7.94% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019 up 72.04% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 up 77.04% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2018.
Yuvraaj Hygiene shares closed at 0.68 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.69
|3.39
|2.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.69
|3.39
|2.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.06
|1.43
|0.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.63
|1.23
|1.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|-0.18
|0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.15
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.31
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.06
|1.02
|2.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-0.58
|-2.07
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.07
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.51
|-2.07
|Interest
|0.00
|0.21
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-0.73
|-2.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|-0.73
|-2.24
|Tax
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.58
|-0.69
|-2.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.58
|-0.69
|-2.07
|Equity Share Capital
|7.42
|7.42
|7.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited