Yuvraaj Hygiene Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, down 7.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in March 2019 down 7.94% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019 up 72.04% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 up 77.04% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2018.

Yuvraaj Hygiene shares closed at 0.68 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)