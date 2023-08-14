Yuvraaj Hygiene Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore, down 9.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore in June 2023 down 9.84% from Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 107.17% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 140% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

Yuvraaj Hygiene EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Yuvraaj Hygiene shares closed at 1.55 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.64% returns over the last 6 months