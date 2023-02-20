Yuvraaj Hygiene Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, down 5.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yuvraaj Hygiene Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in December 2022 down 5.38% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 41.98% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.
Yuvraaj Hygiene shares closed at 1.52 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.88% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.72
|5.50
|4.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.72
|5.50
|4.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.00
|3.91
|3.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|-0.06
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.23
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.72
|2.18
|1.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.87
|-0.61
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.20
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.67
|-0.41
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.67
|-0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.24
|-0.67
|-0.41
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|-0.64
|-0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|-0.64
|-0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|9.07
|9.07
|9.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.07
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.07
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.07
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.07
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited