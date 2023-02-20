 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Yuvraaj Hygiene Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, down 5.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yuvraaj Hygiene Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in December 2022 down 5.38% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 41.98% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.72 5.50 4.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.72 5.50 4.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.00 3.91 3.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.08 -0.06 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.26 0.23 0.18
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.72 2.18 1.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.45 -0.87 -0.61
Other Income 0.20 0.20 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -0.67 -0.41
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.24 -0.67 -0.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.24 -0.67 -0.41
Tax -0.03 -0.03 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 -0.64 -0.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 -0.64 -0.38
Equity Share Capital 9.07 9.07 9.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.07 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.07 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.07 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.07 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited