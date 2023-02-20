Yuvraaj Hygiene Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, down 5.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in December 2022 down 5.38% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 41.98% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Yuvraaj Hygiene shares closed at 1.52 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.88% returns over the last 6 months