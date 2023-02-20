English
    Yuvraaj Hygiene Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, down 5.38% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yuvraaj Hygiene Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in December 2022 down 5.38% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 41.98% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

    Yuvraaj Hygiene shares closed at 1.52 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.88% returns over the last 6 months

    Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.725.504.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.725.504.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.003.913.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.08-0.06-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.260.230.18
    Depreciation0.100.100.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.722.181.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.45-0.87-0.61
    Other Income0.200.200.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.67-0.41
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.24-0.67-0.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.24-0.67-0.41
    Tax-0.03-0.03-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.22-0.64-0.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.22-0.64-0.38
    Equity Share Capital9.079.079.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.07-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.07-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.07-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.07-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

