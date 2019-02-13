Yuvraaj Hygiene Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, up 1.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yuvraaj Hygiene Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in December 2018 up 1.59% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2018 down 58.93% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 down 122.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.
Yuvraaj Hygiene shares closed at 0.74 on January 24, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.39
|3.78
|3.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.39
|3.78
|3.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.43
|1.58
|1.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.23
|1.51
|0.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.18
|-0.46
|0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.15
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.31
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.02
|0.94
|1.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-0.25
|-0.26
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.23
|-0.25
|Interest
|0.21
|0.25
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.73
|-0.48
|-0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.73
|-0.48
|-0.44
|Tax
|-0.04
|-0.04
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|-0.44
|-0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|-0.44
|-0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|7.42
|7.42
|7.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited