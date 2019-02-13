Yuvraaj Hygiene Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, up 1.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in December 2018 up 1.59% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2018 down 58.93% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 down 122.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

Yuvraaj Hygiene shares closed at 0.74 on January 24, 2019 (BSE)