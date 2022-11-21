Yuranus Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 55.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 55.97% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 78.16% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Yuranus Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.

Yuranus Infra shares closed at 6.35 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.93% returns over the last 6 months and 2.42% over the last 12 months.