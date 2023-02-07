Yuranus Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 475.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 475.09% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 63.93% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Yuranus Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

Yuranus Infra shares closed at 9.45 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.03% returns over the last 6 months and 75.98% over the last 12 months.