Yuken India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.40 crore, down 5.44% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yuken India are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.40 crore in September 2022 down 5.44% from Rs. 77.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2022 down 57.13% from Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.34 crore in September 2022 down 31.66% from Rs. 10.74 crore in September 2021.

Yuken India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.63 in September 2021.

Yuken India shares closed at 527.35 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.57% returns over the last 6 months and -14.96% over the last 12 months.

Yuken India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.40 82.38 77.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.40 82.38 77.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.42 42.46 38.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.87 5.67 6.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.43 -0.14 -3.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.27 10.12 9.16
Depreciation 1.89 1.73 1.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.87 17.85 16.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.52 4.69 8.16
Other Income 0.93 1.09 1.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.45 5.77 9.32
Interest 1.77 1.42 1.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.68 4.35 7.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.68 4.35 7.66
Tax 1.30 1.28 2.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.38 3.07 5.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.38 3.07 5.56
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.99 2.56 4.63
Diluted EPS 1.99 2.56 4.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.99 2.56 4.63
Diluted EPS 1.99 2.56 4.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:58 pm
