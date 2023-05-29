English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Yuken India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.78 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yuken India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.78 crore in March 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 83.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2023 down 130.05% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2023 down 40.24% from Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2022.

    Yuken India shares closed at 600.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.45% returns over the last 6 months and 19.94% over the last 12 months.

    Yuken India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.7874.5183.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.7874.5183.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.0435.8543.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.364.294.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.072.931.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.4910.369.76
    Depreciation2.042.031.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.9116.5017.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.012.555.50
    Other Income2.020.831.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.043.386.83
    Interest2.372.081.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.661.305.04
    Exceptional Items0.132.25--
    P/L Before Tax0.803.565.04
    Tax1.730.691.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.932.863.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.932.863.10
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.782.392.58
    Diluted EPS-0.782.392.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.782.392.58
    Diluted EPS-0.782.392.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results #Yuken India
    first published: May 29, 2023 04:37 pm