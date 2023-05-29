Yuken India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.78 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.78 crore in March 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 83.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2023 down 130.05% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2023 down 40.24% from Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2022.

Yuken India shares closed at 600.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.45% returns over the last 6 months and 19.94% over the last 12 months.