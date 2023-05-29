Yuken India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.78 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yuken India are:
Net Sales at Rs 85.78 crore in March 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 83.63 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2023 down 130.05% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2023 down 40.24% from Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2022.
Yuken India shares closed at 600.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.45% returns over the last 6 months and 19.94% over the last 12 months.
|Yuken India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|85.78
|74.51
|83.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|85.78
|74.51
|83.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|51.04
|35.85
|43.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.36
|4.29
|4.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.07
|2.93
|1.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.49
|10.36
|9.76
|Depreciation
|2.04
|2.03
|1.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.91
|16.50
|17.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.01
|2.55
|5.50
|Other Income
|2.02
|0.83
|1.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.04
|3.38
|6.83
|Interest
|2.37
|2.08
|1.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.66
|1.30
|5.04
|Exceptional Items
|0.13
|2.25
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.80
|3.56
|5.04
|Tax
|1.73
|0.69
|1.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.93
|2.86
|3.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.93
|2.86
|3.10
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|2.39
|2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|2.39
|2.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|2.39
|2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|2.39
|2.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited