Yuken India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.63 crore, up 9.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.63 crore in March 2022 up 9.85% from Rs. 76.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2022 down 70.2% from Rs. 10.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2022 down 50.29% from Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2021.

Yuken India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.66 in March 2021.

Yuken India shares closed at 499.70 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.57% returns over the last 6 months