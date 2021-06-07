Yuken India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.13 crore, up 83.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.13 crore in March 2021 up 83.69% from Rs. 41.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.39 crore in March 2021 up 1493.14% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2021 up 627.66% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2020.

Yuken India EPS has increased to Rs. 8.66 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2020.

Yuken India shares closed at 515.85 on June 04, 2021 (BSE)