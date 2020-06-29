Yuken India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.44 crore, down 47.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.44 crore in March 2020 down 47.35% from Rs. 78.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2020 down 100.69% from Rs. 108.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2020 down 71.58% from Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2019.

Yuken India shares closed at 399.05 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.17% returns over the last 6 months and -40.34% over the last 12 months.