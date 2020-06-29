Yuken India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.44 crore, down 47.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yuken India are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.44 crore in March 2020 down 47.35% from Rs. 78.71 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2020 down 100.69% from Rs. 108.14 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2020 down 71.58% from Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2019.
Yuken India shares closed at 399.05 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.17% returns over the last 6 months and -40.34% over the last 12 months.
|Yuken India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.44
|47.93
|78.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.44
|47.93
|78.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.46
|23.90
|41.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.13
|1.47
|6.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.84
|0.77
|-3.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.83
|7.01
|9.10
|Depreciation
|1.29
|1.04
|0.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.19
|11.62
|18.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|2.12
|5.26
|Other Income
|0.68
|1.18
|2.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.06
|3.29
|7.41
|Interest
|2.31
|2.52
|1.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.25
|0.77
|5.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|130.48
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.25
|0.77
|136.18
|Tax
|-0.51
|-2.47
|28.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.75
|3.25
|108.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.75
|3.25
|108.14
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|2.70
|90.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|2.70
|90.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|2.70
|90.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|2.70
|90.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:00 am