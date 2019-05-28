Yuken India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 78.71 crore, up 18.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.71 crore in March 2019 up 18.22% from Rs. 66.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.14 crore in March 2019 up 3486.66% from Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2019 up 7.96% from Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2018.

Yuken India EPS has increased to Rs. 90.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.05 in March 2018.

Yuken India shares closed at 738.90 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given 37.15% returns over the last 6 months and -25.39% over the last 12 months.