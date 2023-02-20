Yuken India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.51 crore, up 3.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.51 crore in December 2022 up 3.55% from Rs. 71.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 14.04% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2022 down 33.62% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.