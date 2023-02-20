English
    Yuken India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.51 crore, up 3.55% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yuken India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.51 crore in December 2022 up 3.55% from Rs. 71.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 14.04% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2022 down 33.62% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

    Yuken India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.78 in December 2021.

    Yuken India shares closed at 539.20 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.68% returns over the last 6 months and -8.80% over the last 12 months.

    Yuken India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.5173.4071.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.5173.4071.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.8536.4238.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.296.873.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.93-2.43-1.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.3610.278.77
    Depreciation2.031.891.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.5015.8715.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.554.525.55
    Other Income0.830.931.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.385.456.56
    Interest2.081.771.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.303.684.98
    Exceptional Items2.25----
    P/L Before Tax3.563.684.98
    Tax0.691.301.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.862.383.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.862.383.33
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.391.992.78
    Diluted EPS2.391.992.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.391.992.78
    Diluted EPS2.391.992.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:22 am