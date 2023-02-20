Yuken India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.51 crore, up 3.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.51 crore in December 2022 up 3.55% from Rs. 71.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 14.04% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2022 down 33.62% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

Yuken India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.78 in December 2021.

Yuken India shares closed at 539.20 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.68% returns over the last 6 months and -8.80% over the last 12 months.