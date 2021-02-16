Yuken India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 59.71 crore, up 24.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.71 crore in December 2020 up 24.58% from Rs. 47.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2020 down 6.38% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.65 crore in December 2020 up 76.67% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2019.

Yuken India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.53 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.70 in December 2019.

Yuken India shares closed at 509.25 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.30% returns over the last 6 months and 4.79% over the last 12 months.