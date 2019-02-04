Yuken India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 73.40 crore, up 19.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.40 crore in December 2018 up 19.53% from Rs. 61.41 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2018 up 51.86% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.90 crore in December 2018 up 21.17% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2017.

Yuken India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.36 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.84 in December 2017.

Yuken India shares closed at 598.20 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -33.13% returns over the last 6 months and -50.29% over the last 12 months.