Yuken India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.17 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.17 crore in September 2022 up 1.51% from Rs. 89.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2022 down 52.26% from Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.98 crore in September 2022 down 20.79% from Rs. 12.60 crore in September 2021.

Yuken India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.79 in September 2021.

Yuken India shares closed at 527.35 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.57% returns over the last 6 months and -14.96% over the last 12 months.