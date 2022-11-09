English
    Yuken India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.17 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yuken India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.17 crore in September 2022 up 1.51% from Rs. 89.81 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2022 down 52.26% from Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.98 crore in September 2022 down 20.79% from Rs. 12.60 crore in September 2021.

    Yuken India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.79 in September 2021.

    Yuken India shares closed at 527.35 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.57% returns over the last 6 months and -14.96% over the last 12 months.

    Yuken India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.1793.4089.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.1793.4089.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.0044.0538.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.875.676.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.13-4.08-4.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5912.6411.48
    Depreciation3.122.912.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.4926.2025.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.226.029.16
    Other Income0.640.660.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.866.689.99
    Interest2.261.872.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.614.817.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.614.817.85
    Tax1.851.532.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.763.295.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.763.295.71
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.07-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.753.225.75
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.292.694.79
    Diluted EPS2.292.694.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.292.694.79
    Diluted EPS2.292.694.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
