Yuken India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.79 crore, up 12.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.79 crore in March 2022 up 12.57% from Rs. 86.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2022 down 58.47% from Rs. 10.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.80 crore in March 2022 down 41.62% from Rs. 18.50 crore in March 2021.

Yuken India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.11 in March 2021.

Yuken India shares closed at 467.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)