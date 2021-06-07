Yuken India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.87 crore, up 73.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.87 crore in March 2021 up 73.6% from Rs. 50.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.94 crore in March 2021 up 689.38% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.50 crore in March 2021 up 1001.19% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2020.

Yuken India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2020.

Yuken India shares closed at 515.85 on June 04, 2021 (BSE)