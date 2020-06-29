Yuken India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 50.04 crore, down 47.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.04 crore in March 2020 down 47.05% from Rs. 94.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2020 down 101.7% from Rs. 108.98 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2020 down 83.18% from Rs. 9.99 crore in March 2019.

Yuken India shares closed at 399.05 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.17% returns over the last 6 months and -40.34% over the last 12 months.