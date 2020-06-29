Yuken India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 50.04 crore, down 47.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yuken India are:
Net Sales at Rs 50.04 crore in March 2020 down 47.05% from Rs. 94.51 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2020 down 101.7% from Rs. 108.98 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2020 down 83.18% from Rs. 9.99 crore in March 2019.
Yuken India shares closed at 399.05 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.17% returns over the last 6 months and -40.34% over the last 12 months.
|Yuken India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|50.04
|56.69
|94.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|50.04
|56.69
|94.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.14
|24.36
|42.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.13
|1.47
|6.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.60
|-0.54
|-2.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.15
|9.22
|11.39
|Depreciation
|2.17
|1.86
|1.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.08
|18.45
|29.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.03
|1.87
|5.58
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.95
|2.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|2.81
|8.27
|Interest
|2.73
|2.88
|2.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.21
|-0.07
|6.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|130.48
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.21
|-0.07
|136.59
|Tax
|-1.00
|-2.53
|27.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.21
|2.46
|108.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.21
|2.46
|108.64
|Minority Interest
|0.07
|0.02
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.29
|0.00
|0.34
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.86
|2.48
|108.98
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.60
|2.05
|90.81
|Diluted EPS
|-1.60
|2.05
|90.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.60
|2.05
|90.81
|Diluted EPS
|-1.60
|2.05
|90.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:15 am