Yuken India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.10 crore, up 1.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.10 crore in June 2023 up 1.82% from Rs. 93.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2023 down 58.79% from Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.28 crore in June 2023 down 3.23% from Rs. 9.59 crore in June 2022.

Yuken India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.69 in June 2022.

Yuken India shares closed at 626.95 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.31% returns over the last 6 months and 45.35% over the last 12 months.