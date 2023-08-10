English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Yuken India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.10 crore, up 1.82% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yuken India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.10 crore in June 2023 up 1.82% from Rs. 93.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2023 down 58.79% from Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.28 crore in June 2023 down 3.23% from Rs. 9.59 crore in June 2022.

    Yuken India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.69 in June 2022.

    Yuken India shares closed at 626.95 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.31% returns over the last 6 months and 45.35% over the last 12 months.

    Yuken India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.10101.0393.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.10101.0393.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.4953.2044.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.302.365.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.83-3.17-4.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0412.8512.64
    Depreciation3.503.242.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.5628.5526.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.044.006.02
    Other Income0.740.950.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.784.956.68
    Interest2.672.961.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.111.994.81
    Exceptional Items--0.13--
    P/L Before Tax3.112.124.81
    Tax1.521.531.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.590.593.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.590.593.29
    Minority Interest0.010.00-0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.270.100.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.330.693.22
    Equity Share Capital13.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.100.582.69
    Diluted EPS1.100.582.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.100.582.69
    Diluted EPS1.100.582.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results #Yuken India
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!