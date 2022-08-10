Yuken India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.40 crore, up 58.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.40 crore in June 2022 up 58.3% from Rs. 59.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2022 up 4798.63% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.59 crore in June 2022 up 102.32% from Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2021.

Yuken India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

Yuken India shares closed at 451.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.29% returns over the last 6 months