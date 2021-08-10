Yuken India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.00 crore, up 308.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.00 crore in June 2021 up 308.48% from Rs. 14.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 100.76% from Rs. 8.66 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2021 up 165.2% from Rs. 7.27 crore in June 2020.

Yuken India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.24 in June 2020.

Yuken India shares closed at 537.60 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 6.90% returns over the last 6 months and 13.96% over the last 12 months.