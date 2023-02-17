Yuken India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.84 crore, up 2.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.84 crore in December 2022 up 2.75% from Rs. 84.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2022 down 13.56% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2022 down 17.25% from Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2021.