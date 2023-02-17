Yuken India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.84 crore, up 2.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.84 crore in December 2022 up 2.75% from Rs. 84.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2022 down 13.56% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2022 down 17.25% from Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2021.

Yuken India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.79 in December 2021.

Yuken India shares closed at 522.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.56% returns over the last 6 months and -6.77% over the last 12 months.